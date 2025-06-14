Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,511 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,141.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,305.48. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,843 shares of company stock valued at $320,011. 56.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

