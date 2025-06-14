Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 22,515 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.08 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $346.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.