Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,310 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 1,250.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

