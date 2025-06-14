Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 893 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDBC opened at $40.96 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,767.39. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

