Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,341 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8%

PSCF opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.