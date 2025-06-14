Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,133 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

