Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 750 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This trade represents a 16.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

