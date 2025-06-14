Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,530.08. This trade represents a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,210 shares of company stock worth $80,447 and have sold 1,525 shares worth $38,543. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

