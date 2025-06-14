Bank of America Corp DE Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $683.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

