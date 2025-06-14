Bank of America Corp DE Has $289,000 Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.9%

KRT stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.19. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging

In other news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at $167,502,735. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

