Bank of America Corp DE Has $298,000 Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 239,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

BWB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $407.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.52. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $53,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,624. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $34,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,489.18. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

