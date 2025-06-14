Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.