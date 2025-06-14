Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 50,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 4.7%

PLBC stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Kevin Foster purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $25,558.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $69,548.19. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLBC

About Plumas Bancorp

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.