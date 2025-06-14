Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

