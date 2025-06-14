Bank of America Corp DE Invests $294,000 in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE:ONIT opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Onity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $303.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Analysts expect that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

