Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MBX Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MBX opened at $10.37 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

In related news, Director Ora H. Pescovitz acquired 7,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,311.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $143,297.81. This trade represents a 46.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MBX Biosciences

(Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.