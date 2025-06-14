Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,661 Shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 3,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

SSBK stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

