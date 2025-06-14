Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 7,531 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ON24 were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ON24 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONTF opened at $5.29 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

ON24 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 33,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $185,742.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,293,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,114,495.44. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $204,995.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at $16,548,201.16. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 461,546 shares of company stock worth $2,547,766 and have sold 193,055 shares worth $1,049,559. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

