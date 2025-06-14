Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, May 19th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $304.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,968.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $32,952.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,935.24. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $50,944. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

