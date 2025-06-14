Bank of America Corp DE Sells 132,302 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,665,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,543 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00.



Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

