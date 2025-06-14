Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,394,364 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Canada Goose by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Canada Goose by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.8%

GOOS stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.