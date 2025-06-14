Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,457 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $61.32 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

