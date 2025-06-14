Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,730 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECC. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -420.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

