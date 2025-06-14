Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cricut were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cricut by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cricut by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cricut by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.27 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,698,523.23. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,993 shares of company stock worth $2,256,263. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

