Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $156.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after buying an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after buying an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

