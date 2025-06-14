Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – June 12th

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of advanced energy storage solutions—ranging from lithium-ion and nickel-metal-hydride batteries to emerging solid-state and flow battery chemistries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing markets for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-scale renewable energy storage, where improvements in energy density, cost efficiency and durability drive future value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,737. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $176,400,000.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $265,991.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 1,362,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 328,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,115. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,192. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Further Reading