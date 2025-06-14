Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAYRY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0%

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.85. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.17%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

