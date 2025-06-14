Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAYRY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0%
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.17%.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.