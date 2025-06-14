BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $96,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,611.24. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,392 shares of company stock worth $437,399 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.