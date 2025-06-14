Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 202,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.31. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $500,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,020.92. The trade was a 18.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

