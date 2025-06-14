BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKT. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.