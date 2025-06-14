BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 191,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

