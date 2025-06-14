BMO Capital Markets Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $122.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BRO opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $125.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

