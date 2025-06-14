BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $25.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE UNFI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

