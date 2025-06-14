Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Boise Cascade by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.9%

BCC opened at $85.47 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

