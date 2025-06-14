Brokerages Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Price Target at $163.67

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 4.0%

KWR opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 44.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

