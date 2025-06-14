Brokerages Set Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Target Price at $17.38

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYH. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 1.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

