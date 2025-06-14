Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $53.93

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

