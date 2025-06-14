Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.