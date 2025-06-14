Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.50. 1,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

