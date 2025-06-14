CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.09. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 713,431 shares traded.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.8%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
