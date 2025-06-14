CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.09. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 713,431 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 558.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 82.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

