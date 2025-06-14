CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CDW by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

CDW stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

