Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. Chewy has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.