Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 344,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 165,210 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $806.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.