Commerce Bank Has $841.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,624 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $841,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.68.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,150.58. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $474.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $480.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

