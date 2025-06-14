Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:STZ opened at $164.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

