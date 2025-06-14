Critical Analysis: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TruBridge and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TruBridge currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 94.07%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than TruBridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and The Glimpse Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $345.74 million 1.00 -$44.76 million ($1.35) -17.09 The Glimpse Group $8.76 million 3.25 -$6.39 million ($0.37) -3.65

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78% The Glimpse Group -70.68% -47.08% -35.47%

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats TruBridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

