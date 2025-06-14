Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

