Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) Shares Up 33.9% – Here’s Why

Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) rose 33.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 779,660,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,697% from the average daily volume of 13,449,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Crown LNG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Crown LNG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown LNG stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Crown LNG at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

