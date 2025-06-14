CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

