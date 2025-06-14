DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $435.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Shares of CYBR opened at $386.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.54. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -198.30 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

